BetterWealth LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

BetterWealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $45.25 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $48.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average of $43.17.

