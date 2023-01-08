Better Money Decisions LLC Purchases 1,245 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.09 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $112.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.49 and its 200-day moving average is $99.02.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

