Bend DAO (BEND) Price Up 30.4% Over Last Week

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $50.77 million and $385,519.04 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded up 30.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

