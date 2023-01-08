Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 145.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 6.5% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 5,255,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,407,000 after buying an additional 319,682 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter worth $2,315,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 1,428.1% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 150,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 140,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter worth $2,033,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

PSQ stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $15.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

