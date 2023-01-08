Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases Shares of 7,807 Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSD. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,586,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 808.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 753,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,303,000 after acquiring an additional 670,128 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 482,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,780,000 after acquiring an additional 23,319 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,987,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,686,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $46.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.38. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

