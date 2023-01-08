Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after buying an additional 880,314 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,382,000 after buying an additional 1,162,186 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $435,911,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,536,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,560,000 after buying an additional 379,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.23.

Shares of AJG opened at $192.02 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $147.32 and a 12 month high of $201.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

