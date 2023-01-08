Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New $235,000 Investment in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,251 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 46.7% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,260,173 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $167,614,000 after purchasing an additional 719,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $162,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,564,754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $116,042,000 after acquiring an additional 105,454 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $117,923,000 after acquiring an additional 143,130 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

NEP stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.13. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.15 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 36.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.788 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 61.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.89.

About NextEra Energy Partners



NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

