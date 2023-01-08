Barclays Raises nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $50.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

nVent Electric Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $38.74 on Thursday. nVent Electric has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $40.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.38.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $145,407.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,477.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $145,407.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,477.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $109,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,888.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,016. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 65.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 105,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 9.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 6.2% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

