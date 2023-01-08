Barclays Boosts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $343.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $330.00 to $343.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $320.55.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of PH opened at $308.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.50. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

