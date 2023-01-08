Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0032 per share by the bank on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0024.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

