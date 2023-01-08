BakeryToken Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (BAKE)

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One BakeryToken token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000827 BTC on major exchanges. BakeryToken has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $2.74 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BakeryToken Token Profile

BakeryToken (CRYPTO:BAKE) is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. BakeryToken’s official website is www.bakeryswap.org. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@bakeryswap.

BakeryToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

