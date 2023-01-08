B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $40.37

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and traded as low as $34.03. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $35.78, with a volume of 274,328 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

B. Riley Financial Trading Up 4.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $340.36 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.64%.

Insider Activity at B. Riley Financial

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 6,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $188,459.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,219,479 shares in the company, valued at $194,607,497.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 6,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.29 per share, with a total value of $188,459.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,219,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,607,497.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Joseph Sheldon acquired 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.86 per share, for a total transaction of $399,636.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,544.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 178,086 shares of company stock worth $7,162,473 over the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 22.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Recommended Stories

