AZZ (AZZ) to Release Earnings on Monday

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.58). AZZ had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.60 million. On average, analysts expect AZZ to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Price Performance

NYSE AZZ opened at $42.09 on Friday. AZZ has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Sidoti upgraded AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

In related news, COO Kurt L. Russell acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ken Lavelle acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,839.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kurt L. Russell acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AZZ by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 44,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in AZZ by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AZZ by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in AZZ by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in AZZ by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AZZ

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.