AZZ (AZZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.60 million. AZZ had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 15.99%. On average, analysts expect AZZ to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Stock Performance

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66 and a beta of 1.24. AZZ has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZZ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

In related news, COO Kurt L. Russell bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,670. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Kurt L. Russell bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,670. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ken Lavelle bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,839.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Sidoti raised shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.