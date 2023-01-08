AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for 2.5% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned approximately 0.21% of AutoZone worth $84,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 41.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 144.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $57,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,889 shares of company stock valued at $48,202,561. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,568.40.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,486.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,466.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,294.27. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $25.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

