Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $240.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.18. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,888 shares of company stock worth $15,037,403 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

