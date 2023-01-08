Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,452 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bayshore Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Autolus Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.