Austin Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,861 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,088,000 after buying an additional 569,213 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 84,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

