Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,813 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 183,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,170,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $106.66 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.78.

