Austin Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUSC. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000.

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $22.86 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

