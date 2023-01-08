Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases 65 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after buying an additional 863,200 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,747,000 after buying an additional 794,359 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,993,000 after buying an additional 787,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QVR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 751,100 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $268.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.91 and its 200-day moving average is $288.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $390.20.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

