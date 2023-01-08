Austin Private Wealth LLC Invests $220,000 in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $45.88.

