Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $18.37 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,162 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after buying an additional 38,476 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 142,658 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.