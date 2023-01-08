Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives $20.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.64.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 9.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Ares Capital by 33.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 89,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.