Aion Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.49 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $14.88 million and $2.49 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00110400 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00203723 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005927 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00059914 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040412 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000291 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

