Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.38

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and traded as low as $21.74. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 62,238 shares traded.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEO. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 89,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 14.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

