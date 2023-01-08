ABCMETA (META) Trading 1.1% Higher This Week

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $31.23 million and $12,837.29 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012878 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00037631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00040690 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018671 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00234869 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00031611 USD and is up 5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $13,316.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

