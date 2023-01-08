3,717 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Bought by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,717 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $377,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,342 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,726,000 after acquiring an additional 864,451 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.67) to GBX 5,800 ($69.88) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($72.77) to GBX 5,700 ($68.67) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,856.67.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Profile

RIO opened at $74.07 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.79.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.