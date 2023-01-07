Kokoswap Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002382 BTC on exchanges. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $104.13 million and $2,224.16 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

