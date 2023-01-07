Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $12.87 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 52.5% lower against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $12.87 million and approximately $48,545.49 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037351 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040192 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005895 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018745 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00235414 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00759069 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $55,752.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

