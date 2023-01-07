Insider Selling: Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Sells 242 Shares of Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA traded up $5.30 on Friday, reaching $158.31. The company had a trading volume of 336,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,534. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $220.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.18 and its 200 day moving average is $164.14.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,198,000 after buying an additional 29,318 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

