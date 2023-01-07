Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Reaches $0.0724

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0724 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $110.45 million and approximately $99,089.53 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

