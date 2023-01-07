EAC (EAC) Trading 59.4% Lower Over Last Week

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, EAC has traded down 59.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $4,525.95 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.99 or 0.00448251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020590 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000855 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018700 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01578548 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,503.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

