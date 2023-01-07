Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $53.09 Million

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market cap of $53.09 million and $996,826.11 worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka’s genesis date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@tsukaenlightenment. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is www.dejitarutsuka.io.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.0496115 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $3,250,271.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

