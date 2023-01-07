Covenant (COVN) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Covenant (COVN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Covenant token can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00006056 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Covenant has a total market cap of $79.58 million and approximately $50,954.54 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,472,397 tokens. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

