BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,768. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 38.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 24,747 shares during the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.