BlueArk (BRK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $33.51 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $33.51 million and $351,069.36 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,946.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.61 or 0.00599596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00254852 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00040697 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00059458 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001103 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00102302 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $514,985.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars.

