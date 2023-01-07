Blockearth (BLET) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $36.50 Million

Blockearth (BLET) traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Blockearth has traded 152.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockearth has a market capitalization of $36.50 million and $32.90 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockearth token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001020 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blockearth Token Profile

Blockearth launched on October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockearth is blockearth.io.

Buying and Selling Blockearth

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.1703512 USD and is down -27.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $588.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockearth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockearth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

