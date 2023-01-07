Apollo Currency Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.18 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $11.18 million and approximately $695,230.36 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00069465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00060374 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001115 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023013 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000230 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003870 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

