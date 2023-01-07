Acala Token Trading Up 1.6% This Week (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Acala Token has a market cap of $71.32 million and $4.67 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040192 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005895 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018745 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00235414 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.11489878 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $778,034.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.