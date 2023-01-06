ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) & Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tenable and ZoomInfo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable -12.63% -32.47% -5.97% ZoomInfo Technologies 18.15% 7.92% 2.38%

Risk and Volatility

Tenable has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

86.7% of Tenable shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Tenable shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tenable and ZoomInfo Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable 0 2 14 0 2.88 ZoomInfo Technologies 0 1 16 0 2.94

Tenable currently has a consensus price target of $51.27, suggesting a potential upside of 45.98%. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus price target of $47.53, suggesting a potential upside of 83.30%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than Tenable.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenable and ZoomInfo Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable $541.13 million 7.30 -$46.68 million ($0.74) -47.46 ZoomInfo Technologies $747.20 million 14.01 $116.80 million $0.46 56.37

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Tenable. Tenable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZoomInfo Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats Tenable on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface. The company also offers Tenable.ad, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable.ot, an on-premises solution that provides threat detection and mitigation, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities to protect OT environments, including industrial networks; Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture. In addition, it provides Nessus Professional, a vulnerability assessment solution for identifying security vulnerabilities, configuration issues, and malware; and Nessus Essentials, which includes vulnerability and configuration assessment for a limited number of assets. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

