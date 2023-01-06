Zilliqa (ZIL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.93 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $266.31 million and $15.93 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002928 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00445800 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.99 or 0.01742283 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,104.30 or 0.30456595 BTC.
Zilliqa Profile
Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,031,168,017 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com.
