Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.40

Shares of Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.40 and traded as low as C$2.02. Zentek shares last traded at C$2.07, with a volume of 32,132 shares traded.

Zentek Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$206.04 million and a PE ratio of -23.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Zentek (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

