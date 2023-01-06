Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $48.10

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.10, but opened at $46.75. Zai Lab shares last traded at $46.94, with a volume of 5,137 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.48). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 301.79% and a negative return on equity of 47.41%. The business had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $74,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Zai Lab by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,463,000 after purchasing an additional 71,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

