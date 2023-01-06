Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $1.68

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.62. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 13,111 shares trading hands.

Yatsen Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.87 million. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 29.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yatsen Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Yatsen during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Yatsen by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 54,176 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 209,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Yatsen by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

