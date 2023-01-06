Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $1.68

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.62. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 13,111 shares trading hands.
Yatsen Trading Up 1.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.87 million. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 29.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Yatsen Company Profile
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
