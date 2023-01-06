Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.27

Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.27 and traded as high as $30.63. Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF shares last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 231 shares changing hands.

Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.81% of Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

