Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $24.37. 2,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 188,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPOF. B. Riley raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Megan Moen sold 4,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $102,713.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,730.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,933 shares of company stock worth $346,058 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 59,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 41,230 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after buying an additional 1,072,035 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,005,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 155,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 52,164 shares during the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

