Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 65,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 360,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Ximen Mining Stock Up 11.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Insider Activity at Ximen Mining

In other news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,199,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$340,985.54.

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company also acquires 100% interest in the Wild Horse Creek property that consists of 139 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 12,767 hectares located in southern British Columbia.

