Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 343.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,535 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.49% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $27,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after acquiring an additional 80,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,464,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,995,000 after acquiring an additional 243,574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after buying an additional 77,125 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,164,000 after buying an additional 170,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,362,000 after buying an additional 208,620 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,652 shares of company stock worth $2,078,910 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.2 %

WH opened at $70.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.15 million. Analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

