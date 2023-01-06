Wrapped Velas Price Reaches $0.0210 (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Wrapped Velas has a market capitalization of $47.84 million and $7,877.56 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Velas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00446010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.85 or 0.01764565 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,108.84 or 0.30470959 BTC.

About Wrapped Velas

Wrapped Velas’ launch date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02117 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $5,474.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.